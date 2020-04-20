April 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Okypy looking for way to resolve radiotherapy drugs shortage

By Peter Michael04

The state health services Okypy hope to find a solution for the delivery of medicines used to treat radiotherapy patients in the coming days, spokesman Pambos Charilaou said on Monday, after problems were reported in obtaining them.

Problems were reported after a flight ban was introduced as part of Cyprus’ measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, head of the Patients and Friends Association Marios Kouloumas told state broadcaster CyBC.

“The problem began with the flight ban. Medications used in radiotherapies normally come every week. Unfortunately, now with the ban, it has been three weeks since these medications came to Cyprus,” he said.

Kouloumas said the association is in contact with authorities and the health ministry on how best to have the medications delivered to the island.

He said some treatments and diagnostic tests had had to be cancelled.

Okypy spokesman Pambos Charilaou said they are working on a way to have the medicines delivered.

“We hope to have a satisfying solution in the coming days,” he said.

Meanwhile, the head of the doctors’ union (Pasyki) Sotiris Koumas said people with all illnesses mut be served not just those suffering from coronavirus.

“We believe public hospitals should start working again, at any level they can,” he said, as the epidemiological picture of the pandemic develops daily.

 



