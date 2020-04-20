April 20, 2020

Coronavirus: Police chief thanks officers for work over holiday (with video)

The police chief and justice minister in Limassol on Monday

Police Chief Kypros Michaelides on Monday thanked the pubic for widely abiding by the government decrees to limit the spread of coronavirus.

He was speaking while visiting police officers carrying out checks in Limassol, also wishing them a Happy Easter.

He spoke to them at a spot on the Limassol seafront, where he was joined by Justice Minister George Savvides. Michaelides thanked them for the effort they are putting in over the holidays.

Before arriving in Limassol the police chief also inspected a police control unit on the Nicosia-Limassol highway near the GSP stadium

Over the Easter weekend the police have used drones to be better able to monitor people’s movements.

According to a police announcement, the drones are used at certain points in rural and urban areas where groups of people might gather, meaning the police can go to those violating government decress faster.

The drones have been used to determine where traditional Easter fires (lambradjes) have been started, some of which were spotted in urban areas on Saturday night, to which the fire brigade was dispatched.



