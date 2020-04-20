April 20, 2020

Coronavirus: Two of latest cases Britons living in Paphos

Two of the new cases announced on Easter Sunday refer to British residents of Paphos, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Monday.

Tracing of their contacts has already begun.

On Sunday six new cases were announced, including a police officer in Kokkinotrimithia, a cleaner at Nicosia general hospital, two cases from private testing and two found through tracing of previous cases. They bring the total number up to 767.

In the north one more case, from occupied Famagusta, was identified on Sunday, bringing the total there to 109.

In the meantime a nurse at Paphos general hospital has returned to work almost one month after first testing positive for Covid-19.

She was tested again during Holy week as part of tests on all people working in state hospitals. Her test was dubious so she was ordered to have a further test which came back negative but she will undergo further testing.



