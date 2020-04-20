April 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus among countries with lowest birth rates in Europe

By Peter Michael00

Cyprus is ranked among the four countries with the lowest birth rate in the EU, Eurostat data published on Monday showed.

According to the data, from 2018, the countries with the lowest birth rates were Malta (1.23 births per woman), Spain (1.26), Italy (1.29), Cyprus (1.32), Greece (1.35) and Luxembourg (1.38).

The highest number of births were seen in France (1.88), followed by Romania and Sweden (both at 1.76), Ireland (1.75), Denmark (1.73), and the Czech Republic (1.71).

The average birth rate across the European Union (EU) stood at 1.55 for 2018.

A slight decrease was recorded in the number of babies born from the previous year. In 2018 there were 5.0 million births, while in 2017 a total of 5.1 million babied were born.

 



@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign