April 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Cyprus exports fall by 40 per cent in January and February

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Exports from Cyprus decreased by forty per cent for January and February 2020 in comparison with last year, Eurostat data published on Monday showed.

Exports of goods reached €0.4 billion for the two month period, €0.1 billion less to the EU €0.3 billion with the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, imports amounted to €1.5 billion, a six per cent increase (€0.8 billion from the EU and €0.6 billion with the rest of the world).

As a result, Cyprus recorded a trade deficit of -€1.0 billion.

In the EU, from January to February 2020 extra-EU exports of goods rose to €337.0 billion (an increase of 0.7 per cent) and imports fell to €316.8 billion (a decrease of 1.6 per cent).

As a result, the EU recorded a surplus of €20.2 billion, compared with +€13.0 billion in January-February 2019. Intra-EU trade rose to €510.2 billion in January-February 2020, +0.4 per cent compared with January-February 2019.

The Euro area and the EU27 recorded trade surpluses of €23.0 billion and €22.4 billion respectively, for February 2020, according to data released by Eurostat the statistical service of the EU.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

13% of Cyprus businesses report online sales of at least 1% of turnover

Source: Cyprus News Agency

IKEA aims to start reopening stores in Europe in May

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus: Economic lessons Cyprus should learn

CM Guest Columnist

Super-charged stocks race toward second best week ever

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus: Tweaks to loan bill in bid to overcome Diko objections

George Psyllides

Cyprus Shipping Chamber praises renewal of shipping taxation system by House

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign