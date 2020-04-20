April 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Teens arrested over burglaries

By Katy Turner00

An 18-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday after evidence was given against him following thefts from the same shop selling bikes in Limassol.

The first burglary took place between April 4 and 5 and the second between April 10 and 11.

A total of four bikes were stolen, worth €2,000.

Meanwhile police in Paphos consider themselves to have almost saved a series of theft and burglaries after the arrest on Sunday night of a 19-year-old.

His arrest was the fourth linked to a string of offences in the last few days in Paphos.

Three people, aged 31, 22 and 21 have already been arrested and on Sunday were remanded in custody for five days by the Paphos district court.

Five break ins were recorded between March 28 and April 16 at different shops in Paphos.



Related posts

Coroanvirus: 119 booked overnight

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: Two of latest cases Britons living in Paphos

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: 6 new cases announced on Sunday (Updated)

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: President reads ‘Little Prince’, tells kids to be patient (Updated)

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: five people intubated at Limassol hospital

Andria Kades

Five new cycle routes to highlight Paphos countryside

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign