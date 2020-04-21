April 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

24-year-old arrested over child pornography images

By Peter Michael045

A 24-year-old was arrested on Tuesday for obtaining and possessing child pornography, police said after they were tipped off by Europol.

According to police, the suspect was found to be sending two archives with images of child pornography on a social media platform to another user.

Police then received a court-ordered warrant to search his home, where they found two mobile phones and a laptop that they seized as evidence and took for scientific evaluation.

The suspect was arrested and placed in custody for questioning.

The police’s electronic crime unit is continuing their investigations.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Matsakis calls on president to lift restrictions

Elias Hazou

Cyprus’ passport programme takes further knock

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Labour ministry tweaks payouts after complaints they were too low

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Paphos court issues fines of €1,600

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Final exams in lyceum to be held on new schedule

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: 12 people test positive on Tuesday (update 2)

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign