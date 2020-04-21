April 21, 2020

Coronavirus: 12 people test positive on Tuesday

By Peter Michael00

Twelve people tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, health ministry officials announced, bringing the total number of cases to 784.

Virologist Leontios Kostrikis said a total of 1,325 tests were processed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile 16 people are receiving coronavirus treatment at Famagusta General, the reference hospital, while out of the 126 admissions, a total of 98 patients have recovered and were discharged.

On Tuesday, three of the patients were being treated in the advanced care unit.

One admission was planned for later in the day, while another patient was discharged after a second test proved negative.

Since its opening, the reference hospital has had 126 admissions while 98 patients were discharged.

Meanwhile, testing across the island continues, health ministry spokesperson Margarita Kyriakou said, adding these are carried out in all districts.

So far, 9,720 samples have been taken. Those who are working and wish to be tested should contact a laboratory offering the test.

She further said that all those working in the food retail industry, such as bakeries, grocery stores, kiosks, fish and meat markets and delivery services are obliged to undertake the test.

The same applies to those working in nursing homes.



