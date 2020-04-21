April 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 3,422 checked in 12 hours, 59 booked

By Annette Chrysostomou01

From 6pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday police officers booked 59 persons for violating the ban on movements while they carried out 3,422 checks.

According to a police spokesman, 1,317 pedestrians and motorists were asked to show the relevant permits in Nicosia, 958 in Limassol, 391 in Larnaca, 138 in Paphos, 218 in the Famagusta region and 95 in the Morphou district.

Traffic police and the police emergency response unit also participated, checking an additional 255 people.

716 premises were inspected during the night. Only one, in the Famagusta region, was booked for violating the decree.



