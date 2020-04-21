April 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Artists donate works to be sold to raise funds

By Gina Agapiou00

Artists are selling their work and donating the profits to support hospitals battling the coronavirus.

Strovolos’ centre of cultural activity Ev Agein has launched an auction after 18 artists donated their art to be sold in support of state hospitals during the pandemic.

The artworks include sculptures and paintings, with prices starting from €40 and reachiing up to €500.

The auction will end on April 30.

 

All the artworks can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/evageingallery/.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: British Forces donate food to families in need

Jonathan Shkurko

Wrecks found between Cyprus and Lebanon ‘equivalent to finding new planet’

Nick Theodoulou

24-year-old arrested over child pornography images

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Matsakis calls on president to lift restrictions

Elias Hazou

Cyprus’ passport programme takes further knock

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Labour ministry tweaks payouts after complaints they were too low

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign