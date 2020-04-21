April 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Final exams in lyceum to be held on new schedule

By Gina Agapiou00

Education minister Prodromos Prodromou on Tuesday said the level of this year’s final examinations for high school students will be adjusted to the circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pancyprian and entrance examinations for universities will be carried out but on a different schedule as the one previously announced, the education minister said.

“We will make sure that there are a few days for summary and briefing, for explanations to their teachers and, if possible, for revisions,” he said.

The Pancyprian examinations for final year high school students will be adjusted to include only the material taught in classrooms until mid-March, the minister said.

Referring to the next academic year, starting in September, the minister said the planning will depend on the updates during the following months.

Detailed decisions on the operation of schools will be provided by the end of the month in accordance with the state’s preventive measures after epidemiologists have a clearer image on the process of Covid-19 spreading in Cyprus, the minister said.

Prodromou said state education was able to respond to the crisis in just a few weeks and is now providing daily remote learning for high school students.

According to the minister, about 1,250 to 1,300 children in primary schools will receive tablets to be able to follow distance learning.

“However, we are preparing, and we have a plan for the possible opening of schools,” he said.



