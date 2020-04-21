Coronavirus: Gradual lifting of measures to be discussed by cabinet next week

By George Psyllides and Jonathan Shkurko

The strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions and reopening the economy will be discussed by the cabinet next week but everything depends on the epidemiological data and the recommendations of the experts, the government said on Tuesday

President Nicos Anastasiades met business leaders and unions in separate meetings on Tuesday to brief them on the current state of affairs and discuss ways of gradually reopening the economy, which has been effectively shut down for the better part of two months.

“During the meetings, the president stressed that the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions and restarting the economy would fully depend on the epidemiological data, the recommendations of the scientific team, the systematic monitoring through sampling, and the ability to maintain safety measures,” government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos said.

“The strategy in question is being processed by the ministerial committee and is expected to be tabled before the cabinet on April 29.”

Some restrictions are expected to be phased out gradually starting in early May, according to Petros Karayiannis, professor of microbiology and molecular virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School and an advisor to the government

However, he warned that, should there be a resurge in the number of cases, some restrictions would have to be reinstated.

Karayiannis added that construction sites will be among the first businesses allowed to reopen, since the danger of contracting the virus in an open area is not as high.

Nevertheless, he urged the public to remain careful in the near future.

“We need to learn to live with protection measures in place for as long as it takes,” he said.

“We need to apply social distancing, use protective masks to contain the spread of the virus and, if needed, we will use masks throughout the whole summer.”

Finally, he said the curve of new daily cases started to flatten much earlier than anticipated, allowing for cautious optimism in the country.

The head of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) Christodoulos Angastiniotis, who took part in the meeting, reiterated that opening any sector was contingent on the course of the epidemic and under strict surveillance.

“We think first there will be a partial start in the construction industry under strict supervision and in open areas,” Angastiniotis said. He said the construction industry was expected to open in the first week of May.

The plan is to reopen the economy in three phases, last being tourism which also depends on the situation in other countries.

Angastiniotis emphasised the need for the civil service to get back to work as many departments were currently under performing or were shut altogether. The Keve chairman said digital transformation in the state sector must now take place in leaps.

The chairman of employers (OEV) Giorgos Petrou said everyone agreed that the economy must restart and by the end of the week each organisation would table its recommendations on how to return to normalcy at various stages.

Petrou said the first phase would include small shops and businesses and then move onto the second phase.

OEV has proposed that barber shops, hairdressers, retail traders, and car dealers should be able to open during the first phase.

SEK trade union boss Andreas Matsas said their key condition was health and safety in the sectors and businesses that would be reopening and market regulation to prevent distortions.

He was echoed by his PEO counterpart Pambis Kyritsis.

“We have asked that throughout the duration of the measures and decrees there will also be social protection measures, protection from dismissals, and ensuring a decent living for all workers affected by the existing or new orders,” he said.





