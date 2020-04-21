April 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Paphos court issues fines of €1,600

By Peter Michael053
Paphos district court

Paphos court fined three individuals a total of €1,600 on Tuesday for violating the movement restrictions in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

A 32-year-old man was fined €700 for walking without permission at 10:40pm on Monday, while a 22-year-old was fined €500 for breaking curfew and another €500 for having offensive weapons in his car. He was found by police at 12:25 am on Monday driving his car.

The court also fined a 36-year-old €400 when police found him at another person’s home in Polis at 9:40pm on April 17.

The court said, all of them paid their fines and were released.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Labour ministry tweaks payouts after complaints they were too low

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Final exams in lyceum to be held on new schedule

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: 12 people test positive on Tuesday (updated)

Peter Michael

Firecracker victim says he learnt his lesson

Gina Agapiou

President to raise Yavuz in island’s EEZ with EU leaders on Thursday

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Gradual lifting of measures to be discussed by cabinet next week

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign