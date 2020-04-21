April 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: requests to leave house peak on Saturday

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The number of people requesting permission to leave their home via SMS increased on Friday and Saturday, the deputy ministry of research, innovation and digital policy announced on Tuesday.

On the days before Easter, the numbers remained roughly at the same level, with 200,000 to 230,000 requests sent every day.

However, 280,828 were sent on Good Friday, of which 271,233 were approved.

On Holy Saturday, 298,185 valid requests were sent and 287,638 approved.

Most of the requests are made for the purpose of purchasing essential goods, while the second most popular request is for physical exercise.

This explains why the numbers were lower on Easter Sunday and Monday, when the supermarkets were closed.

Of the 173,049 sent on Sunday, the deputy ministry granted 168,018 and of the 215,524 on Monday 209,555.

At the same time, about 1,000 approvals were issued each day through the Interactive Voice Response (IVRcall centre, which is only available for people with international phone numbers and for those who have not been able to obtain approval via SMS.

 



