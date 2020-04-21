Coronavirus: Spat over kosher slaughter continues with farmers, Greens statements

Goat and sheep breeders on Tuesday rejected accusations of abusing animals for money saying Kosher slaughter prevents any suffering to animals.

In a signed statement, six groups of local animal breeders expressed their deep disappointment over the House’s decision to postpone the vote on amending the European law on animal welfare to allow kosher slaughter.

Farmers’ Union Pek also called on parliament to amend the animal welfare law last Thursday after Akel, Disy and the Green Party voted for its postponement.

The amendment, the groups said, would allow them to sell to Israel a large number of sheep and goats which were not sold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Breeders rubbished the “ungrounded” allegations of animal abuse made against them in an online petition to ban kosher slaughter as ungrounded and argued it was “misinformation”.

They said the Jewish method of slaughter is allowed in most European Union countries.

“Breeders agreed with the proposal for Kosher slaughter, as they relied on reliable scientific opinions and studies and were convinced this whole process prevents any pain, anxiety, fear and any other animal suffering,” the statement said.

Cyprus was referred to by the breeders as a diachronically multicultural state that accepts and respects diversity as an additional argument to allow kosher slaughter.

They called on the parliament for a speedy vote on the amendment of the European legislation, without a time limit, as that would benefit all people involved, including the state.

The announcement was co-signed by the Pancyprian Organisation of Cattle Breeders and other breeders’ groups from Paphos, Larnaca and Limassol.

The Green party later on Tuesday argued the farmers’ request does not aim to help breeders who received a blow after the closure of hotels and restaurants during the pandemic.

It is ‘clear as day’ that financial interests are hiding behind this request attempted to be passed as an urgent measure, the party said.

According to the party’s announcement, “the chief rabbi of Cyprus [Arie Zeev Raskin] publicly admitted that introducing the Kosher slaughter method was a well-established request to the Cypriot government.”

It added that reasonable doubts are raised after some breeders admitted they want the kosher slaughter established as a permanent procedure, violating the provisions of the constitution.

Greens keep opposing the Kosher religious slaughter procedure as it is viewed as extremely painful for the animals who receive multiple blows without being stunned.

Chief rabbi Raskin on Friday said there were 6,000 Cypriot Jews, many of whom follow a kosher diet.





