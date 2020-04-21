April 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyclist attacked and robbed

By Annette Chrysostomou01
File photo

By Annette Chrysostomou

Two teenagers were arrested early on Tuesday in connection with an attack and robbery of a cyclist in Limassol.

The 30-year-old man was riding a bike on the cycle lane of the linear park in Limassol at 11pm on Monday when he was allegedly attacked and injured by seven young men.

He told police that one of them stole his wallet which contained some money.

At Limassol hospital the victim was diagnosed with a broken nose, treated and released.

During the investigation evidence pointed to the involvement of two teenagers aged 16 and 17. They were arrested at 3am on Tuesday.

Two 13-year-olds who were also suspected of involvement in the case were questioned and allowed to return to their homes. Because of the involvement of four minors in the case a social welfare officer assisted the police investigation.



Related posts

Authorities in the dark about Olaf probe

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: requests to leave house peak on Saturday

Annette Chrysostomou

More Cypriots shopping online

Annette Chrysostomou

Video lands more churchgoers in trouble

Gina Agapiou

Parties condemn Junta on 53rd anniversary of Greece coup

George Psyllides

Contrite mayor could be charged for going to church

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign