April 21, 2020

Firecracker victim says he learnt his lesson

By Gina Agapiou

The teenager who lost three fingers after a firecracker exploded in his hand on Saturday night has urged other youngsters to avoid this dangerous Easter practice.

“Please, all together we can stay away from firecrackers,” the 17-year-old posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, urging his peers to think of their parents and never use firecrackers again.

He said it took him some time, but he eventually learned his lesson.

The teenager, who was operated on at a private clinic in Limassol, is expected to undergo surgery at the end of the week to have his toes grafted in the place of the three fingers.

Meanwhile, the fire brigade responded to 61 calls to put out fires during the Easter weekend. Most related to rubbish bins and tyres being set alight. They also discovered piles of wood that would have been used for bonfires, collected in five different areas.

The fire service carried out patrols all over the island to stop bonfires. “Following instructions by the police chief, the service performed more than 200 patrols from Friday to Sunday,” fire brigade spokesperson Andreas Kettis told the Cyprus Mail.

Incidents were lower than in previous years because of the restrictive measures, but increased on Saturday.

Most fires were reported in Nicosia (29) with Limassol reporting 17. The fire service responded to four calls in Larnaca and Famagusta on Saturday and Sunday.

 



