April 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Four drug-related arrests in Strovolos

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police arrested four people in Nicosia on Monday after they found 500g of cannabis in the homes of two of them.

Officers discovered the illegal drugs when they searched the homes of two men, aged 35 and 22, in Strovolos at noon.

They also found a motorcycle belonging to the 35-year-old with 20g of cocaine, six grammes of methamphetamine, two grammes of cannabis and €200.

The drug squad officers confiscated €4,775 from the men.

A search in a third house, an apartment building in Strovolos, followed, where two women, a 32-year-old and a 22-year-old, live.

A small amount of cannabis was found, and a white substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The four suspects who were arrested made some statements which are being checked.



