April 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man without authorization for walk attacks police

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo: Authorities carry out checks in Paphos during the lockdown.

Paphos police arrested a man in connection with attacking a police officer and violating the stay at home decree on Monday afternoon.

The 37-year-old man was walking on Agapinoros Avenue when police officers stopped him and asked him to produce his authorisation for being outdoors.

Instead of producing the authorisation he shouted at the officers and attacked them, the scuffle resulting in his detention. He was also booked for being outdoors without having secured the necessary authorization.



