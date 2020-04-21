April 21, 2020

More live virtual performances by Pattihion Theatre

By Eleni Philippou00

The first cycle of the ‘Stay at home with Pattihion Theatre’ initiative was a thriving success, with thousands of viewers tuning in from Cyprus and abroad. Building on that popularity, the theatre will stage a second cycle with the first performance on Tuesday evening and artists performing throughout the week and until April 29.

All shows will be live streamed from the theatre’s stage at 7pm via Pattihion’s YouTube channel.

“Artists take the stage of Pattiheio and present musical performances, offering a spectacle of high aesthetics, joy and hope to all of us who are staying home during these difficult times,” the theatre said.

The programme is as follows:

Tuesday, April 21: Traditional music and songs from Smirne by Trio Levante

Wednesday, April 22: International pop songs with Chris Andre and Orestis Andronikou

Thursday, April 23: Greek songs with Nikolas and Rafaellos Genethliou

Friday, April 24: Classical music with Tatiana Stupak and Anastasia Maximoma

Saturday, April 25: Greek music by Rikos Georgiou on bouzouki, Panos Souglis on the piano and Irene Elpidoforou on vocals

Sunday, April 26: Guitar and voice by Viron Potsos

Tuesday, April 28: Funk soul-jazz by the Triple Soul Band

Wednesday, April 29: Piano and voice by Chrysostomos Fylaktou

Find the detailed programme of the performances at www.pattihio.com.cy

 

 

 



