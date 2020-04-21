April 21, 2020

Palace meeting to discuss economy

Employers and trade union representatives were meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades at the presidential palace on Tuesday to discuss ways for reviving the economy in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis.

The meeting was expected to assess current data and discuss possibilities for the near future.

It is be attended by the chamber of commerce, the employers’ federation, unions Sek, Peo, and Deok as well as the hoteliers association (Pasyxe), the tourism association (Stek) and the investment promotion association (Cipa).

At 11pm another meeting will be held at the palace, during which the president will discuss the issues with the technical chamber and land developers.



