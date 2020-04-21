April 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Euro 2020

Rashford planned to rush back from injury for Euro 2020

By Reuters News Service00
Marcus Rashford has been out since mid-January with a back injury, which meant featuring for Man United again this season and representing England at Euro 2020 was up in the air

England forward Marcus Rashford says he was prepared to rush back from injury to play at the European Championship this summer before the tournament was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had said in February that Rashford was a doubt for the Euros due to a stress fracture in his back.

Former England skipper Wayne Rooney, who rushed back from injury to play at the 2006 World Cup, has advised Rashford not to go to a major tournament unless 100% fit but the 22-year-old said it would be difficult to miss out.

“I was probably going to go back (to training) mid or end of April,” Rashford told the club’s UTD podcast.

“That would have been a push because I didn’t want to miss the summer, so I doubt I would have been 100% fit going into that tournament. Since then a lot has happened (but) for my body it’s been good to give it its full duration to rest.

“I pay attention (to what Rooney says) but at the same time it’s tough to say no to something where you could give it a good go. You want to try to play every game you can.”



Related posts

UK defends allowing major sports events just before lockdown

Reuters News Service

Arsenal announce 12.5% pay cuts for players, coaching staff

Reuters News Service

Sharp rise in footballers reporting depression symptoms

Reuters News Service

Olympics-Organisers must be flexible if coronavirus vaccine not ready in time, experts say

Reuters News Service

Premier League clubs discuss options but left in limbo

Reuters News Service

FIFPro says players in Cyprus cannot accept disproportionate pay cut

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign