As temperatures rise, snakes are waking up, expert says

Responding to a video of a snake in a residential area posted on social media and following reports that people have seen snakes in yards and buildings, reptile expert Andreas Kourides on Wednesday published advice on how to deal with the snakes.

“The panic about snakes is a given in Cyprus. And now that the temperature has started to rise the snakes have woken up and will start to become more frequently visible,” the head of the herpetological group in Cyprus said.

“In Cyprus, the only dangerous snake we have is the viper (Fina the Kontoura),” he added.

If people are bitten by a viper, two small holes will appear, while bites from other snakes cause many small holes, which should not cause a problem if infection is avoided.

Those bitten by a viper must get to a hospital as soon as possible, Kourides said, though there is no need to panic as it takes two to eight hours until the poison endangers lives.

The appearance of snakes in neighbourhoods is nothing new, as they are attracted by rodents or other small birds and animals.

“So, the most important thing that needs to be done, is to maintain clean courtyards, that is, not to place useless things such as stacks of stones, wood, grasses or other objects where snakes or rodents can find shelter,” the expert concluded.

However, he warned, those who see snakes in a residential area should alert experts such as the herpetological group for a safe removal.

“Snakes in Cyprus are protected by strict laws and killing them is illegal.”

“If we find a snake, we don’t hurt it. If it is out in nature, we leave it alone, while if it is in a residential area we call a specialist to come and remove it.”

Andreas Kourides and the Herpetological Group of Cyprus can be contacted through his Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CypHT/ where more information about reptiles in Cyprus is available. His phone number is 99-160847.





