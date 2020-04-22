April 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 70 booked in 12 hours, 4,499 checks carried out

By Annette Chrysostomou01

A total of 70 pedestrians and motorists were booked by police for violating the ban on movements from Tuesday afternoon at 6pm until 6am on Wednesday.

During the 12 hours, 4,499 checks were carried out. 15 people were booked in Nicosia, 12 in Limassol, 16 in Larnaca, 18 in Paphos and six in the Famagusta district.

An additional three were booked by traffic police.

756 premises were inspected but non was found to have violated the decree.



