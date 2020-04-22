April 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Asylum seekers can now apply to work in agriculture

By Peter Michael00

Asylum seekers can now apply for seasonal work in agriculture, the labour ministry said Tuesday, as part of measures to boost the sector while restrictions are in place to stop the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

“The Department of Labour accepts applications by political asylum applicants for work, inter alia, in the agricultural sector for a short period of time. Those interested can address themselves to the local and district offices of the Department of Labour for information and for submission of the relevant application,” the ministry said.

Applications for the work can be submitted electronically and by fax. Forms and information can also be found on the department website at http://www.mlsi.gov.cy/mlsi/dl/dl.nsf/.

The announcement added the migration department and civil registry have decided to extend residence permits for seasonal work for a period of three months.

 



