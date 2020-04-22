April 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: fourth batch of supplies arrives from China

By Staff Reporter

The fourth batch of medical supplies from China arrived overnight in Cyprus containing seven tonnes of equipment and consumables.

Part of the batch is a donation.

The consignment includes surgical masks, swabs for sampling and one-piece protective suits.

The health ministry thanked Aegean Airlines and the ELPE Group of Companies for providing the flight.



Staff Reporter

