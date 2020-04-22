April 22, 2020

Coronavirus: July could see tentative restart of tourism says minister

Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said on Wednesday that he hoped the sector can resume operations by July but warned protective measures would have to remain in place as long as the coronavirus was around.

Perdios told private Alpha television that they were now listening to the views of interested parties as regards the operation of hotels, restaurants and beaches.

“It will be a different operation in relation to other years,” he said. “The basis will be the number of people the health ministry will allow in the same space.”

Hoteliers, restaurateurs and others would have to control how many people use the dining room at the same time or the beach, the distance between them and so on.

Discussions were also underway with airlines, tour operators, the airport operator and the transport ministry to see which countries have potential.

EU tourism ministers were also planning to discuss what measures to apply at airports jointly.

Initially Cyprus is looking towards Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Scandinavian countries, Greece and Israel.

He said, however, that he would be in a better position to say which markets would be targeted by the end of the month.

 



