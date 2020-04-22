April 22, 2020

Coronavirus: medics surprise patients with music performance

By Gina Agapiou

Health professionals surprised Covid-19 patients with a one-hour performance at the rehabilitation centre in Larnaca.

Doctors and nurses of the Eden Resort Wellness Rehabilitation Centre in Tersefanou performed a one-hour concert in light of Easter, it emerged on Wednesday.

The centre hospitalises coronavirus patients who experience mild or no symptoms.

The four-member music group performed a variety of songs including ‘I wish you knew how much strength your strength gives me’ by Greek singer Eleonora Zouganeli

Patients were standing in their balconies and the stage was about 100 metres away from them.

“The programme aims to raise the morale of patients who are away from their relatives,” the television channel which filmed the concert live, posted on Facebook.

Speeches from the general director of the centre, Giorgos Voyvakos, scientific director of Famagusta reference hospital for coronavirus patients Amalia Hadjiyianni and doctors’ coordinator of the hospital Dr Christos Kipris, preceded the concert.

https://www.facebook.com/voulitv/videos/214587343170439/

 



