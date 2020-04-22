April 22, 2020

Coronavirus: north makes use of masks compulsory

The use of masks in the north will be compulsory from Friday, the ‘cabinet’ announced and gatherings during the month of Ramadan will be prohibited.

The new measures were announced by ‘Foreign Minister’ Kudret Ozersay.

Other policy changes include the extension of maritime transport restrictions until April 30.

A slight loosening of the measures applies to people who travelled abroad for health reasons. They can return provided they enter quarantine for 14 days.

The ‘commander’ of the ‘security forces’ also took part in the meeting. Ozersay said they discussed measures being taken at the military camps as well as possible changes to the ‘law’ on military service.

Ozersay also said that an evaluation is underway for the timeframe and conditions under which certain sectors could be opened up. He noted, however, that nothing would open before May.

Doctors and other health professionals working in the private sector could be brought into the public health system, if needed. Ozersay said such a move would receive financial support from the European Union.

 



