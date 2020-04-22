April 22, 2020

Coronavirus: proposals for lifting restrictions will be based on scientific data, govt says

A comprehensive proposal for the first phase of restarting the economy and the relaxation of movement restrictions will be presented to the president next week, deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said on Wednesday.

Sentonas made the announcement after a meeting chaired by President Nicos Anastasiadis with the scientific advisory team on coronavirus, and Health Minister, Constantinos Ioannou who briefed them on the management of the pandemic.

“The members of the scientific team expressed their satisfaction with the results of the measures taken so far, noting the steady downward trend in cases,” Sentonas said in a written statement.

During the meeting, the members of the scientific team referred to economic sectors that could be reactivated in the first phase, as well as measures to relax restrictive measures as regards movement, provided that epidemiological data and indicators allowed it.

Experts reiterated that there should be no complacency in any way, Sentonas said, “so that we do not destroy what the people have managed to achieve with many sacrifices and patience.”

The proposal will be presented to Anastasiades by the scientific team and the competent inter-ministerial committee next Tuesday, April 28.

Following reports on when relaxations would be introduced, Sentonas said no decision has been taken at all on the date of the start of the first phase, or as regards which businesses will reopen during the first phase.

“The President of the Republic and the government once again want to thank our fellow citizens for the responsibility, self-discipline and social sensitivity that they have shown throughout this period, which led to the positive results recorded as regards the management of the coronavirus spread,” Sentonas said.



