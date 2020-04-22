Coronavirus: repatriation flights to bring home thousands in coming month

A joint statement issued by the transport ministry and the ministry of foreign affairs on Wednesday announced that several flights repatriating Cypriot citizens and legal residents will land at Larnaca airport in the coming days.

No figures were provided but reports suggest that around 3,000 people were being flown back to the island over the next month.

The flights will repatriate people who belong in the vulnerable groups specified by a governmental decree, as well as first-year university students and those enrolled in foundation courses provided they live in student accommodations and not in privately rented homes.

Other categories of people will be flown back to the country following the timeline of their repatriation request on the government portal, the announcement said.

The flights will take off from London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham, Athens and Thessaloniki.

Flights from other cities may be organised should there be a high demand for them.

Furthermore, the same reports suggest that, starting from April 24, three or four flights per day will be able to repatriate people to Cyprus.

The ambitious plan reportedly aims to cover the cost of flights for all repatriating people, the transportation to the quarantine facilities and the stay at the said facilities.

The transport ministry has carefully planned the procedure to take all arriving passengers to the quarantine facilities as to avoid any congestion at Larnaca airport and to avoid having passengers coming into contact with too many people prior to their quarantine stay.

Moreover, foreigners who are currently in Cyprus and wish to return to their countries have been advised to get in touch with their embassies here where they will get all the information for their repatriation.

On Tuesday, a Cyprus Airways flight repatriated a total of 98 passengers from Kiev, Chisinau and Bucharest, while another Cyprus Airways flight was due in Larnaca on Wednesday from Frankfurt after a stopover in Thessaloniki. The flight will bring back 129 passengers from 25 countries.

The two flights were carried out thanks to a €100,000 grant given out by the Cyprus Hotel Association, while Petrolina paid for the cost of the fuel.





