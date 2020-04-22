April 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Six new cases, one death

By Nick Theodoulou082

The health ministry announced six new cases on Wednesday evening, bringing the total to 790.

One man, aged 78, has also died bringing the total to 18, of which 13 were directly from coronavirus, nine men and four women.

“From the health ministry’s programme to test 20,000 workers there have been another 705 tests without a single positive case,” said scientific director at the health services organisation (Okypy) Dr Marios Loizou.

It was also announced that three cases were confirmed via contact tracing of 233 individuals.

In the north no new cases were announced, according to an announcement from the ‘health ministry’. They have so far confirmed 108 cases and 4 deaths.

A total of 646 tests were carried out in the north on Wednesday.

The highest number of cases recorded so far in the Republic was on April 1 when 58 Covid-19 infections were confirmed. Since then, there have been fewer reported cases each day but with some notable fluctuations.

Twelve new cases were confirmed on April 21, five on April 20 and six on April 19.

The first case was confirmed in Cyprus on March 9, in the Republic. A day later, March 10, the north recorded its first case.

The first death from Covid-19 in Cyprus was reported on March 21, just over a month ago.

 

 

 

MORE SHORTLY



Related posts

International support for Cyprus over Turkish drilling

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Conflicting reports over missing medical supplies in north

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Complaints after foreign delivery delays spoil precious flaounes  

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: construction, retail sectors likely to be the first to reopen (Update 2)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: July could see tentative restart of tourism says minister

George Psyllides

Wednesday night best for observing ‘lyrids’ shooting stars

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign