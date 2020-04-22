April 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

International support for Cyprus over Turkish drilling

By George Psyllides00

UN Security Council permanent members China and France, as well as Italy, voiced support for Cyprus on Wednesday, as Turkey has once more dispatched a drillship to explore for natural gas inside the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

France said it was following the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean closely, reiterating that its position, made clear on several occasions, is that Turkish drillings in Cyprus’ EEZ constitute a violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus and of international law.

“We are following closely the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, in particular after the recent arrival of Turkish drillship Yavuz in the Cypriot EEZ,” the French embassy said in a statement to the Cyprus News Agency.

“As France made clear on several occasions, these drillings constitute a violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus and of international law.”

The embassy said restraint should prevail more than ever as everyone needed to focus their energy on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yavuz intends to drill in an area that covers part of exploration blocks 6 and 7, which have been licensed to the ENI and Total consortium.

An Italian source told CNA that it was monitoring developments carefully but with concern.

It said Rome was in close contact with ENI since the Turkish drillship planned on venturing in areas that overlapped concessions 6 and 7.

The source said the matter was being discussed at EU foreign ministers’ level on Wednesday and European Council leaders on Thursday.

Chinese ambassador Huang Xingyuan said his country understood and supported the efforts Cyprus was making to safeguard its territorial integrity.

“In light if the ongoing pandemic, we hope not to see actions that obstruct or distract attention from joint efforts to fight Covid-19,” he said.

He called on all parties to show self-restraint and cease all actions that could escalate the situation further.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Conflicting reports over missing medical supplies in north

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Complaints after foreign delivery delays spoil precious flaounes  

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: construction sector likely to be the first to reopen (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: July could see tentative restart of tourism says minister

George Psyllides

Wednesday night best for observing ‘lyrids’ shooting stars

Jonathan Shkurko

Young eagle ringed for tracking in Paphos

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign