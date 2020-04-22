April 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

Police arrest suspected armed man following incident in English town

By Reuters News Service00

British police said they had arrested a man after armed officers responded to reports that of a suspect brandishing weapons on the balcony of a block of apartments in Chatham, Kent, southeast England.

Footage on social media had appeared to show a man shooting randomly in various directions from an apartment at the top of a housing block.

“Members of the public reported seeing a man on a balcony with weapons and patrols, including armed officers, attended the scene,” Kent Police said in a statement.

“The police helicopter was also deployed and a man in 30s has now been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.”

The statement said officers had discovered four suspected imitation firearms at the scene.



Related posts

Japan’s coronavirus mask handout tainted by gripes over mould, stains, insects

Reuters News Service

North Korean media silent on Kim’s whereabouts, speculation rages

Reuters News Service

Wednesday, April 22: Coronavirus global update

CyprusMail

Youths clash with police in new night of trouble in Paris suburbs

Reuters News Service

Georgia, other U.S. states press ahead with early coronavirus reopening

Reuters News Service

In a first, Missouri sues China over coronavirus economic losses

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign