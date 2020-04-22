Rialto Theatre raises the curtain on its digital channel

Shuttered like all other venues, with performances postponed, Rialto Theatre has come up with a way to share while social distancing under the slogan of keeping a #physicaldistance, yet #notsocialdistance.

Although people must keep at a physical distance, social connections can still be made and are encouraged. As such Rialto is joining the online performance world with the launch of its digital channel. “Following the temporary closure of the theatre, our primary concern has been to establish communication through our digital channel. With the help of technology, we are planning to share with our audience festive moments and events of the theatre, as well as those of other organisers, in an attempt to stay close to the arts, the artists and each and every one of Rialto’s thousands of spectators,” the theatre said.

The adverse consequences of Covid-19 have also affected the island’s cultural and social landscape with Rialto saying the consequences “seem to be incalculable, with the artistic and cultural production of Cyprus becoming extinct.” Providing digital entertainment is one way to minimise the impact on the art scene.

“The digital connection between artists and audience aims at bridging the absence, at re-establishing communication and exchange through dance, music and theatre, by means of alternative programming – until we physically meet again.”

Referring to what is “perhaps the largest crisis since World War II”, Rialto is currently preparing a programme focused on Cypriot artistic creation.

Should circumstances permit, the events will initially take place outdoors, as well as via Rialto’s digital channel and live streaming. So far in April, the theatre has been sharing pre-recorded performances every day on its YouTube channel with sets from showcases such as the Cyprus Contemporary Dance Platform, the Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase and the Cyprus Choreography Showcase.

In the same vein, Rialto is pushing ahead with the organisation of the 15th Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival.

This year’s festival will take place in July, either outdoors or live and online, depending on the developments and measures regarding Covid-19. The 2020 edition will focus on supporting artistic production locally and will be implemented in a way that does not endanger the health of those involved or its spectators, the theatre said.

As such, Rialto now invites artists living in Cyprus to submit proposals for live or digital performances to be included in the festiaval. “The main mission of this year’s event is to develop optimism and a climate of return to artistic production,” Rialto said, “supporting Cypriot musicians who have been hit irreparably by the pandemic. The 15th edition will provide the opportunity to musicians and bands with the subject of World Music and will contribute to the continuation of the relationship that has developed between the audience and this kind of music.”

Only artists based in Cyprus will be invited, while the possibilities of organising parallel events are being looked into, which will focus on the interaction of Cypriot music creators both with each other and with professionals from abroad.

The invitation to submit proposals is addressed to professional musicians, composers and bands. Proposals will be accepted until May 30, 2020, at [email protected]

Those interested can obtain the application and the terms of participation from the websites www.cyprusrialtoworldmusic.com and www.rialto.com.cy. Applications will be evaluated by a committee and the management of Rialto Theatre, and the selected artists will be informed by June 10, 2020.





