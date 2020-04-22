April 22, 2020

Temperatures to rise to 30C but cooler weekend ahead

With a warm front in the area, temperatures are set to rise to 30C for the first time this year on Wednesday, but during the next days it will cool down again, the met office announced.

While temperatures are forecast to reach 30C in Nicosia, they will only rise to 23C near the coast and 21C in the mountains.

Clear weather will prevail during the night, with only a few high clouds.

The lowest temperatures will be between 11C and 14C in most areas and 8C in Troodos.

On Thursday it will be noticeably cooler and isolated rain or thunderstorms in the mountains and inland are possible.

On Friday temperatures will drop even more and more clouds, rain and thunderstorms are expected.

Temperatures will not change on Saturday. Thunderstorms are likely to bring some hail.



