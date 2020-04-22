April 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Americas

Trump to sign new immigration ban

By Reuters News Service00
An empty walkway at the US-Mexico border

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet he would sign an executive order curbing immigration later on Wednesday, in a move he has said would protect US workers amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump on Tuesday said the new 60-day ban would apply to those seeking permanent residency, or “green cards,” to live in the United States, but not temporary workers. While including some exemptions, the ban could be renewed for another 60 days or longer, he said, and a second order was also being considered.

Some questions remained over the details of the order, the latest in a series of steps the Republican president has taken to clamp down on immigration, a signature election campaign issue that helped propel him to the White House in 2016.

The move could face obstacles, with some legal experts saying a broad, worldwide order curbing legal immigration would likely be challenged in court.

Critics have also said they view Trump’s new policy as an effort to distract from his response to the coronavirus pandemic as he seeks re-election in November.



Related posts

Police hunt for motive as Canada’s worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23

Reuters News Service

Georgia, other U.S. states press ahead with early coronavirus reopening

Reuters News Service

In a first, Missouri sues China over coronavirus economic losses

Reuters News Service

Trump says he will suspend all immigration with executive order

Reuters News Service

In coronavirus lockdown, Californians take the high road and get cannabis delivered

Reuters News Service

Gunman kills at least 16 in Nova Scotia in Canada’s worst mass shooting

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign