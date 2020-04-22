April 22, 2020

Wednesday night best for observing ‘lyrids’ shooting stars

By Jonathan Shkurko0208

Shooting stars, known as ‘lyrids’ will be visible on the night sky over the course of the next week, the president of the Cyprus Astronomical Society Chrysanthos Fakas said on Wednesday.

Fakas said the phenomenon started on April 16 and will end on April 26, but will reach its peak between Wednesday and Thursday night.

“The spectacle will be visible all over Cyprus without exception,” he said.

According to Nasa, the ‘lyrids’ stars, which were named after the constellation Lyra, are one of the world’s oldest meteor showers and have been observed for the past 2,700 years.

At their peak, Fakas said between 10 and 20 meteors can be seen per hour and, in order to best enjoy the phenomenon, he suggested that people turn off the lights in their houses.

He also added that the night between Wednesday and Thursday will be especially good to observe the shooting stars, as the sky will be moonless.

 



