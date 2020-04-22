Young eagle ringed for tracking in Paphos

A young Bonelli’s eagle, the only eagle that breeds in Cyprus, has been ringed and fitted with a GPS in Paphos.
In the government-controlled area there are estimated to be around 40 couples of the eagle species, while in the north there are at least another ten, an announcement said on Wednesday.
“The Bonelli’s eagle is an emblematic species of Cypriot fauna that adorns our mountains,” Andreas Lysandrou, senior gamekeeper at the Game Fund said. “Recently in Paphos there was a ringing and placement of a GPS device in a young eagle. This is mainly done for the monitoring of the young eagles after they leave from the nest area, the assessment of their survival rate, the threats they face, the areas they use.”
The eagle was fitted with the device as part of the European LIFE Bonelli EastMed programme.
This is the second time this has been done and according to Lysandrou, last year 11 eagle chicks were ringed, fitted with transmitters and left in their nests. Another five were caught later and similarly fitted out.
“Earlier on, two eagles that had recovered from injuries at the wildlife rehabilitation centre of our service were fitted with transmitters, bringing the number to 18.”
The actions are part of the LIFE Bonelli EastMed programme, a European co-financed project aimed at tackling the most critical threats to the Bonelli’s eagle in Greece and Cyprus. In addition to the Game Fund, organisations from both countries participate.
The project is funded by the LIFE programme, which aims to protect the environment and nature.
“The project aims to preserve the Bonelli’s eagle, a protected and endangered species in the Eastern Mediterranean, by implementing actions in 24 protected areas of the Natura 2000 Network in Greece and Cyprus for the period 2018-2023. The ultimate goal is the creation and operation of a network in the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean to make it possible in the long run to protect the species,” Lysandrou explained.
The Bonelli’s eagle is a large bird of prey. The common name of the bird commemorates the Italian ornithologist and collector Franco Andrea Bonelli, who is credited with gathering the type specimen.