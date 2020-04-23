April 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
At least 5 killed as severe storms sweep through Oklahoma and Texas

By Reuters News Service01

At least five people were killed and more than a dozen were left injured as severe storms ripped through the U.S. states of Oklahoma and Texas on Wednesday, CNN reported https://cnn.it/355afdG, citing officials.

Three people died and at least 20 were injured in Onalaska, Texas, according to the report. Onalaska is located about 90 miles north of Houston.



