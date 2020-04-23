April 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 663 checks carried out on food outlets

By Evie Andreou0146

The state health services said on Thursday they had carried out 663 checks on food and beverage businesses last week to ensure they were implementing measures against the spread of coronavirus.

In total 34 violations were recorded for inadequate information and failure to observe the obligatory two-metre distance between customers and cashiers and in waiting lines, inside and outside the stores.

Other violations included lack of disinfectant and gloves for customers and staff ignoring the obligatory use of gloves.

In all cases there was compliance to the observations by the health officials except in one case where police were called in, the health ministry said.



