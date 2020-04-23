April 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 800 random tests to be carried out

By Evie Andreou00
(Photo: CNA) The Institute of Neurology and genetics where most of the tests take place

Random coronavirus testing will be carried out among Cyprus’ population, the health ministry announced on Thursday.

In total, 800 samples will be taken between Friday and next Tuesday.

“The aim of the testing is to assess the percentage of people across Cyprus with active infection, but also to compare the rate of active infection between age groups and areas across the country,” the health ministry said.

The choice of individuals was done by district and age group. Authorities are already notifying those chosen for the testing.

Upon their consent to participate in the process, appointments will be made for them to get tested at state health clinics.

The ministry stressed that the protection of the personal data of the volunteers who will participate in the testing will be strictly observed, in accordance with the recommendations of the Office of the Commissioner for Personal Data Protection.

“The findings will contribute to the government’s broader effort to map the course of the virus in our country,” the ministry said.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Virus delays Gesy inpatient care by at least three months

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Infections should bottom out in first week of May

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: 663 checks carried out on food outlets

Evie Andreou

Government pledges to close digital gender gap

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Chinese ambassador praises Cyprus’ response

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Cyprus close to containing virus says minister

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign