April 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 96 people booked overnight for breaking movement ban

By Annette Chrysostomou00

As part of the ongoing campaign to implement restrictive measures against the spread of the coronavirus, police inspected 576 premises and checked 4,110 people during 12 hours from 6pm on Wednesday evening until 6am Thursday.

A total of 96 motorists and pedestrians did not carry the required permit to be outside their homes and were booked.

Most of them, 56, were booked in Limassol, while 23 were caught in Nicosia, eight in Larnaca, three in Paphos and two in the Famagusta district. Another four were booked by the emergency response unit of police.

Forty nine premises were inspected in Nicosia, 23 in Limassol, 28 in Larnaca, 250 in Paphos, 76 in Famagusta and 150 in the Morphou area. None of them were found to have violated the decree.

 



