April 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Chinese ambassador praises Cyprus’ response

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Ambassador Huang Xingyuan

The Chinese ambassador to Cyprus Huang Xingyuan has praised the Cypriot government for their response to the coronavirus crisis in a letter published on the embassy’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

Xingyuan said the decrease in the number of new confirmed cases in the recent days “seems to indicate that Cyprus has reached a turning point in fighting COVID-19”.

He added that what the country has achieved can be considered a miracle if compared to the rest of Europe, which is witnessing a high rate of infections.

“The Cypriot government has attached great importance to control the pandemic and adopted the correct measures,” Xingyuan’s letter said.

“Based on my observation, the Cypriot government has been highly vigilant on the potential impact caused by the pandemic given the limitations of its public health system and overall medical resources.”

He said that the government made a prompt response from the very beginning by implementing stricter prevention and control measures than those of other European countries instead of pursuing the so-called “herd immunity” policy”.

The Chinese ambassador also praised the unity of intent shown by the political parties and the public which prevented “any buck-passing, scapegoating, war of words or protests against the lockdown, which we see happening daily in other countries”.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Cyprus close to containing virus says minister

George Psyllides

Teen arrested in Paphos for stealing two bikes

Jonathan Shkurko

Upcoming exhibition to show our history through queer eyes

Alix Norman

Coronavirus: Paphos hotel lights up rooms in message of support (video)

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Povek says shopkeepers enduring a ‘climate of terrorism’

Annette Chrysostomou

Three further arrests after cyclist reports attack

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign