April 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: dentists say left without supplies

By Gina Agapiou00

Private dentists complained on Thursday that the health ministry ignored their requests for protective equipment during the pandemic.

The Cyprus dentists’ association said it would explore ways to purchase protective equipment so they can safely examine patients during the pandemic.

In a written statement the association said dentists had sent a letter with their suggestions to the health minister on March 18. However, according to their statement, they were ignored.

“After three reminders, we have not received the slightest answer,” the association said, noting that the state received the fourth batch of medical supplies from China on Wednesday.

Private dentists treat about 90 per cent of patients in Cyprus.



