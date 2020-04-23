April 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: ‘Disproportionate’ number of UK-based Cypriots still dying

By Jonathan Shkurko00
A deserted Regents St in London on Thursday night

Some 236 Cypriots based in the UK have died of coronavirus so far, the London-based Greek Cypriot community newspaper Parikiaki reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper confirmed the number after having contacted local hospitals and churches, representatives of the Turkish Cypriot media and community in London.

A total of 36 UK-based Cypriots have died in the last week alone, it said.

The London-based fatalities include 140 Greek Cypriots, 80 Turkish Cypriots and a Maronite.

Outside London, five people died in Birmingham, three in Weston-super-Mare, all from the same family, and one in each of the towns or cities of Derby, Lowestoft, Cambridge, Cheltenham, Liverpool, Luton and Southend.

“We as a community are still very concerned that there is ’emerging evidence’ to suggest coronavirus is having a disproportionate impact on UK Cypriots,” the newspaper said.

“We account for almost 5.5 per cent of all Covid-19 related deaths in the capital.

“We have dropped 1.5 percentage points from 7 per cent in two weeks, we are moving in the right direction but still a long way to go and we should still be very concerned.”



