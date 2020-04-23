April 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: group of parishioners seek refuge inside church to avoid being fined

By George Psyllides00

A group of pilgrims apparently visiting the Ayios (Saint) Georgios Spileon church in Erimi, Limassol, to mark his name day, have sought refuge inside the complex to avoid getting booked by police for illegal gathering.

A police spokesman confirmed the standoff started in the morning after police were notified of a service taking place at the church in the presence of the public. The spokesman said there were between 20 to 25 people involved.

Officers were now waiting for those who took part so that they could fine them for breaking the quarantine law.

Reports said the priest has already been booked.



