April 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Paphos hotel lights up rooms in message of support (video)

By Bejay Browne00

A popular Paphos hotel lit its rooms up this week to spell out the word ‘Love’ to show their support for front line personnel still working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Almyra hotel in Paphos, part of the Thanos Hotel Group, posted a video of the move on Facebook.

“Thanos Hotels wanted to send an optimistic and encouraging message to the world, and proceeded to light up the rooms of Almyra hotel in Paphos, forming the word ‘LOVE’ as part of the special and very popular trend #lightsofhope.”

The international initiative #lightsofhope. has been trending online in recent days.

“By participating in this campaign, Thanos Hotels wishes to thank all everyday heroes who are at the forefront, providing support during this difficult time,” they said.

The video has already garnered more than 2.2 thousand views.

As with other hotels across the island, operation of the five star hotel on Poeseidonos Avenue in Paphos has been suspended in line with the government restrictions during the pandemic.

Love will prevail.

Δημοσιεύτηκε από Almyra Hotel στις Τετάρτη, 22 Απριλίου 2020

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Povek says shopkeepers enduring a ‘climate of terrorism’

Annette Chrysostomou

Three further arrests after cyclist reports attack

Annette Chrysostomou

Man critical after tractor falls on top of him

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 96 people booked overnight for breaking movement ban

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: ‘Recovered’ Paphos cases are now testing positive

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: north makes use of masks compulsory

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign