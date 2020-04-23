Coronavirus: Paphos mayor again hits out at price of testing

The mayor of Paphos has again hit out at private companies, accusing them of overcharging the state for coronavirus testing.

On Thursday he said that “once again it turns out that obscenity and greed in our country have no limits”.

“Yesterday, a laboratory which was approved by the ministry of health to conduct some of the 20,000 tests at the price of €110, including sampling, gave the municipality of Paphos the price of €85. This price includes sampling and is valid for 100 tests,” he said in an announcement

He said that this was confirmation that his report and complaint that the price of €110 given to the state by these laboratories, as well as the prices of €150 and / or €170 that they charged citizens who went directly to them for testing, were indeed “black market’”.

“If the price of €85 for only 100 tests is for a laboratory advantageous as yesterday’s case proves, then the price of €110 that the state still pays… and also the price that citizens and businesses are paying for private testing are not only abusive, but ‘black’,” he said.

He said this ‘unholy act’ was made all the worse as these prices were being charged at a time when people were anxious about their health.

The fact that private laboratories rushed to “lock” the price of €110 based on the amount of €100 initially given by the Institute of Neurology and Genetics and adding €10 to it for sampling is not an argument, he added, since after his previous public statements the Institute lowered its price to €75 and the state set the top price at €110 by decree.

“Maintaining this price is proof of their speculative and opportunistic perception,” he said.

Given that thousands more tests have been and will be performed, the mayor said that he wanted to reiterate and emphasise that the price should not exceed €55, including all the components.

“It should be noted that companies will be required to cover the cost of conducting their staff tests in order to reopen or resume operations in the near future. Any price beyond that will be ‘black versus white’,” he said.





