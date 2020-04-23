April 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: police launch coordinated operation on motorway

By Evie Andreou00

Police on Thursday morning launched a coordinated operation at the Nicosia to Limassol motorway near the entrance of the capital to check whether drivers were adhering to the restrictive measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

“The implementation of the measures concerns, above all, public health, and therefore, full compliance with protection measures, in order to limit the spread of the virus to the maximum extent possible, is absolutely imperative,” police said in an announcement.

Police said that the fight to curb the spread of the virus begins with each and every person individually. “As we are dependent on each other, we have a responsibility to protect each other,” it added.

 



